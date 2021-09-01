Norway recalls Vietnamese noodle brand from stores

A substance banned by Norway and EU called ethylene oxide – which is linked to causing cancer – has been found in an instant noodle product from the Thien Huong brand which is based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The Vietnamese authorities are now calling for an investigation on the product to determine the content of it.

A spokesperson from Thien Huong has told the media VnExpress, that the product has been exclusively sold in Norway for four months and that it’s been sold in “small” volume and adds that there is no ethylene oxide in any part of the production.

The recall of the Thien Huong product comes in the wake of another finding of ethylene oxide in Ireland in a batch of instant noodles from the Acecook company. In this case Kajiwara Junichi, the general director of Acecook Vietnam also claimed that their company abided by all the rules of the countries that it exports to and that Acecook Vietnam doesn’t allow the use of ethylene oxide in any production process.