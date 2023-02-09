Nokia helps Telia achieve superior network

Finnish Nokia announced on Tuesday, February 7, that the company has helped Danish Telia achieve the number one position for network performance in Denmark’s four largest cities.

The tests evaluated the quality of the country’s mobile and radio network coverage.

Nokia provides Telia Denmark with equipment from its latest 5G AirScale portfolio as well as network and managed operation support.

According to the test, the collaboration has strengthened Telia’s network performance and enabled the company to provide better service for its customers.

Nokia is the exclusive supplier of 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) to the joint network of Telenor and Telia in Denmark, covering more than 4,300 sites and serving over three million subscribers nationwide.

Source: einnews.com