Community news / Denmark / Finland

Nokia helps Telia achieve superior network

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Finnish Nokia announced on Tuesday, February 7, that the company has helped Danish Telia achieve the number one position for network performance in Denmark’s four largest cities.

The tests evaluated the quality of the country’s mobile and radio network coverage.

Nokia provides Telia Denmark with equipment from its latest 5G AirScale portfolio as well as network and managed operation support.

According to the test, the collaboration has strengthened Telia’s network performance and enabled the company to provide better service for its customers.

Nokia is the exclusive supplier of 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) to the joint network of Telenor and Telia in Denmark, covering more than 4,300 sites and serving over three million subscribers nationwide.

Source: einnews.com

Related posts:

Nokia to be considered as second 5G vendor in Malaysia Finnish education gained visibility in China Nordic Innovation House chose Singapore as Southeast Asian hub Ericsson win 3% share in joint 5G radio contract in China – Nokia left out

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *