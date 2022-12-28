NordCham Indonesia presents fresh market updates with Reformasi Weekly author Kevin O’Rourke

Join NordCham for fresh market updates with author of Reformasi Weekly, Kevin O’Rourke, on 3 January 2023.

Reformasi Weekly is a subscription service analysing politics and policy-making schemes useful for international organisations operating in Indonesia.

Kevin’s firm, Reformasi Information Services, provides political risk consulting and customized research.

Kevin O’Rourke has been publishing Reformasi Weekly since 2003 with and his subscribers stems from various industries and institutions such as embassies, news medias, NGOs, banks, universities and resource companies.

The Reformasi Weekly publisher initiated his career in Indonesia in 1994 as an equity research analysist and worked in the energy sector on BP’s Tangguh Project. He is an Harvard University graduate with an honors degree in government.

Source and additional information: https://nordchamindonesia.glueup.com/event/kevin-orourke-market-updates-48948/