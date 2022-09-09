Nordic reactions to the passing of Queen Elisabeth II

After 70 years of an extraordinary reign, Queen Victoria II died yesterday 8 September 2022, aged 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Throughout the day, tributes have poured in from across the Globe as the news og Her Majesty’s death spread around the World.

The death of Queen Victoria II was marked in all the Nordic countries where leaders and royal families were quick to pay their respect and send condolences to the British Royal Family.

Common for all the reactions, was the great respect shown to Queen Elisabeth for being a collecting figure for a whole nation and for the World;

Denmark’s Queen Margareth II sends her condolences to King Charles through the official webpage of the Danish Royal House.

“Deeply moved by the sad news of your beloved mother’s death, I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers. Your mother was very important. Your mother was very important to me and my family (…) We shall miss her terribly.”

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, reacted to the death on her Facebook page.

“For 70 years she has been a rock for the British people and brough tradition and stability in a country going through constant change. With strength, sense of duty and great respect.”

Norway’s King Harald said in his condolence message on the official webpage of The Royal House Norway that he is deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth has passed away. King Harald has decided that a flag will be flown at half-mast from the Norwegian Palace Balcony today and at the day of the funeral.

The Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg said to the Norwegian news agency, NTB, that she “sends her thoughts to Charles, the rest of the family and the British people.”

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf likewise offers heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty’s family and her people. The condolence is posted on the official homepage of the Swedish Royal Court and describes how Elisabeth has always been dear to the King and his family and a precious link in their shared family history.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I want to express my great sadness at the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. For as long as most of us have been alive, she has been there, as an admired representative and symbol of Great Britain and as head of state for a range of Commonwealth countries. My thoughts are of course with the Queen’s family and the British people, but her passing is a loss for us all.”

Finnland’s President, Sauli Niinistö expressed, on Twitter, his condolences for the passing of Queen Elisabeth II.

“During her 70-year reign, she witnessed and shaped history like few others. Her sense of duty and dedication to service are an example to us all. Deepest condolences to the royal family and the British people”, tweeted President Niinistö.

Finnland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed her condolences to the royal family on Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the British people and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, Marin tweeted.

Iceland’s President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson wrote on Twitter:

“Queen Elizabeth will be remembered for her commitment and duty towards her people and for being a strong and courageous woman. I will

remember her curiosity and warmth. My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir says that the death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a remarkable era in the West. She remembers Elizabeth, whom she met in 2019, with great warmth and says she understands why the queen was so admired by her people, as is evident.

On her Twitter account, the Prime Minister tweeted:

