General news / Sweden / Thailand

Missing Thai-Swedish woman found safe in Switzerland

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

The 32-year-old Thai woman, who had mysteriously disappeared in Switzerland almost a month ago, has now been found safe and well, according to the Thai Embassy in Bern. The Embassy has announced that here will be no further public statements and expressed gratitude to everyone, who helped in the search.

Noon’s family has been contacted by the Swiss police that she and her American boyfriend have been found in good health. The Embassy also said, that the couple had left Switzerland during the search, which is why it was more difficult to located them.

Nantiwa Saejiw also called Noon had travelled to Switzerland on her Swedish passport with her American boyfriend, who she had met online only a few days prior to her travels. Noon hadn’t been in contact with her family since 26 April.

The disappearance gained widespread attention, when Noon’s family wrote a Facebook post saying, that they hadn’t heard from her. Furthermore, panic spread as it became known, that Noon’s new US boyfriend had a previous been charged with detaining a woman and because Noon had an underlying medical condition.

Source: Thaiger 

Related posts:

Thai-Swedish woman missing in Switzerland Several people dead after a landslide in China

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *