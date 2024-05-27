Missing Thai-Swedish woman found safe in Switzerland

The 32-year-old Thai woman, who had mysteriously disappeared in Switzerland almost a month ago, has now been found safe and well, according to the Thai Embassy in Bern. The Embassy has announced that here will be no further public statements and expressed gratitude to everyone, who helped in the search.

Noon’s family has been contacted by the Swiss police that she and her American boyfriend have been found in good health. The Embassy also said, that the couple had left Switzerland during the search, which is why it was more difficult to located them.

Nantiwa Saejiw also called Noon had travelled to Switzerland on her Swedish passport with her American boyfriend, who she had met online only a few days prior to her travels. Noon hadn’t been in contact with her family since 26 April.

The disappearance gained widespread attention, when Noon’s family wrote a Facebook post saying, that they hadn’t heard from her. Furthermore, panic spread as it became known, that Noon’s new US boyfriend had a previous been charged with detaining a woman and because Noon had an underlying medical condition.

Source: Thaiger