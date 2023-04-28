Swedish-Thai artist “Praya Lundberg” attends grand opening of “Tiffany & Co. Landmark”

The Swedish-Thai artist, Praya Lundberg, attended the grand opening of the redesign of “The Tiffany & Co. Landmark” located at Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, New York, the United States, on 26 April 2023.

Cheerily, she was joined by many worldly-known celebrities from all over the world in both the opening ceremony and special gala dinner.

Lundberg was presented in black two-piece dress underneath the long leather coat in Mahogany color.

To make her look remarkable, she wore the Small Wrap Necklace in Yellow Gold by Tiffany & Co.

For a few years already, Lundberg has appeared and been recognized in the Western entertainment industry more.

She is significantly involved in both modeling and acting. Her recent role in the Hollywood production, “Paradise City (2022),” grabbed the attention from her Thai and international fans.

Currently, Lundberg’s residence is based in California, the United States. She previously visited her home country, Thailand, during the Songkran Festival.

