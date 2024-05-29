Business in Asia / China / Norway / Oil and Gas, Mining

Norwegian contractor awarded large contract

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Norwegian contractor, ABL, has been granted a subcontract from China Offshore Oil Company (COOEC). The work that ABL will be doing will be at the Safani oil field offshore Saudi Arabia.

The main tasks off ABL will, among other things, be to review, survey and approve a number of operations concerning steel platform jackets, associated piles, conductors and other items.

All of the equipment needed by ABL will be transported from Qingdao in China.

The intention is that the project will be completed in July.

Source: Offshore

