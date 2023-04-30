Norwegian Fra Lippo Lippi returns to Manila for two-night concert

Concert promoter DMC Philippines announced that Fra Lippo Lippi will be staging another show in the country on June 16 and 17, 2023, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Norwegian pop act, fronted by lead vocalist and keyboardist Per Sorensen, will return with a two-part concert.

Fra Lippo Lippi made a name in the ‘80s for producing classic tunes such as “Everytime I See You,” “Beauty and Madness,” “The Distance Between Us,” “Angel,” among others.

After bassist and founding co-member Rune Kristoffer decided to call it quits, Per Sorensen kept the band’s music alive through live concert tours all around the world. The Philippines are one of its regular stops.

