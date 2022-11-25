General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian “King Oscar” seafood brand to celebrate its 120 years

The Norwegian seafood brand, King Oscar, is to celebrate its 120th anniversary on 29 November 2022.

According to Bangkok Post, the brand recently debuted a line of all-new, ultra-premium Yellowfin Tuna offerings featuring four flavor varieties.

“We’re on a mission to produce the best quality, best tasting seafood possible – and to do it in a sustainable way,” said Bjørn Nordvik, Managing Director of King Oscar.

In 2014, King Oscar was taken over by Thai Union Group. Its specialty seafood products are sold in 29 countries on six continents.

