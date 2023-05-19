Learn and network during “AI and Machine Learning -Trends and Caveats” event

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in collaboration with the Spanish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (SPTCC) and The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand will hold the event, “AI and Machine Learning -Trends and Caveats” on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at Amara Bangkok.

The speakers and moderators at the event includes Pedro Uria – Chief Analytics & AI Officer, True Digital Group, Dr Pin Pin Tea-Makon, Sasin School of Management, lectures in AI and in Business, Dion Wiggins – co-founder and CTO of Omniscien Technologies (Bangkok-based), and Bob Fox, Chair, Digital Economy/ICT Committee and JFCCT Policy Coordinator.

Ticket fees for co-Chamber members are Baht 1,400 and 1,800 for non-members.

To register and view the event’s complete agenda, please click here.