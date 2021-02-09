Sweden ranks 4th best country for fast growing innovative companies

Sweden is a good place to grow, according to the European ScaleUp Monitor 2020

European ScaleUp Monitor 2020 says Sweden is the country with the 4th highest number of scaleups and Stockholm is ranked as the 3rd top European Scaleup city. Scaleups are high-growth companies that create new jobs and growth, and – most importantly – contribute through innovative products and services to solving global challenges.

Finland ranks 12th, Norway ranks 13th followed by Denmark which ranks 14th.

Read the full report from Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship here.