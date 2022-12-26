Priest of Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore visited Mærsk Mumbai on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, priest Carl Bjarkam of the Danish Seamen’s Church, payed Mærsk Mumbai a Christmas visit.

With him, the Seamen’s priest brought Christmas sweets and offered cadets a lift to town.

Carl wished a Merry Christmas and God’s blessings for those spending Christmas at sea and said he is looking forward seeing everybody again in 2023.

Later, the Seamen’s priest held the first Christmas service at the Seamen’s Church in Singapore.

The Church wished everyone in Singapore and beyond a Merry Christmas.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore