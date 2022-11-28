Watch Denmark in make-it-or-break-it World Cup match at Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore opens its doors to football fans wishing to follow the Danish National Football Team’s hunt for a ticket from the Group Play into the Round of Sixteen at the World Cup 2022.

Kickoff is on Wednesday 30 November at 23:00 and doors are open from 21:00.

The Church informs it will not be serving any food although the bar and kiosk is open all night. There is no need to book in advance.

As of now, it’s make-it-or-break-it for Denmark. The Danes absolutely have to beat Australia as they have only attained 1 point after playing 0-0 against Tunisia and 2-1 against France on Saturday.

And even this scenario might not be enough. If Tunisia manages to collect as many points as Denmark when meeting France, the individual score of each team will determine which team is allowed to move on into the Group of Sixteen.

For instance, if Tunisia beats France 3-2 while Denmark wins 2-1 against Australia, Tunisia and Denmark will stand exactly equal in Group D having attained same amounts of points, score and goals as they played 0-0 in their first match.

Let’s hope it doesn’t get that far though.

Event source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore