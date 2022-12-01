Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Christmas pull-tab lottery and family church service at Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore is going full Christmas. Image: Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore celebrates the arrival of December by hosting a family church service that will include a Luciaoptog, a Christmas tree party and warm apple slices on Sunday 4 December.

At the same time, the Church reminds us that in 11 days, it starts drawing pull-tabs for the Christmas Lottery in which many fine prices are at stake such as a Diving Resort stay at Bali, Staycation at the Four Seasons, vouchers for shopping and culinary experiences and much more.

Secure your lottery ticket at https://www.churchsg.dk/page/86/s%C3%B8mandskirkens-julelotteri-2022?fbclid=IwAR3ZIOXgvUmblsKzbiKunofu8xP9RCuoqjeEIzs5caYBypJLIXQW1Yb4eN4 and/or register for the Family Church Service by emailing office@churchsg.dk

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore

Related posts:

Danish Adventurer to speak at DABS event danish church singapore halloweenSpiderweb and bloody soup haunted the Danish Church in Singapore Norwegian Mette Visted: My Singaporean adventures Watch Denmark in make-it-or-break-it World Cup match at Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *