Christmas pull-tab lottery and family church service at Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore

The Danish Seamen’s Church Singapore celebrates the arrival of December by hosting a family church service that will include a Luciaoptog, a Christmas tree party and warm apple slices on Sunday 4 December.

At the same time, the Church reminds us that in 11 days, it starts drawing pull-tabs for the Christmas Lottery in which many fine prices are at stake such as a Diving Resort stay at Bali, Staycation at the Four Seasons, vouchers for shopping and culinary experiences and much more.

Secure your lottery ticket at https://www.churchsg.dk/page/86/s%C3%B8mandskirkens-julelotteri-2022?fbclid=IwAR3ZIOXgvUmblsKzbiKunofu8xP9RCuoqjeEIzs5caYBypJLIXQW1Yb4eN4 and/or register for the Family Church Service by emailing office@churchsg.dk

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DanishSeamensChurchSingapore