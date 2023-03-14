Vietnam attends Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments meeting

A Vietnamese delegation has been attending the annual meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) from 11 March 2023 and will continue to 15 March 2023.

The meeting is held in Manama, Bahrain, in parallel with the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

According to the Vietnam Plus, topics that were discussed included citizens’ participation in parliamentary activities, gender inequality in parliaments, parliamentarians and conflicts of interest, the role of parliaments in the climate change combat, and questionnaire to create a best practice guide for digital parliaments.

The first ASGP was held in Oslo, Norway on 16 August 1939. It was established for secretaries general of parliaments to share experience and reach consensus on advice about globally important issues.

