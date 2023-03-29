Satudarah evicted from clubhouse in Danish city

The city Esbjerg announced Tuesday, March 28, that the motorcycle club Satudarah may no longer use the property at Brolæggervej 12 as a clubhouse.

Satudarah ties back to Indonesia and has often appeared in connection with drug trafficking, murder, extortion and weapons smuggling.

Both citizens of Esbjerg and the police have experienced feeling uneased in the area, since Satudarah established a clubhouse in the autumn of 2022.

Esbjerg has therefore worked together with the Southern Jutland Police to create a basis for banning Satudarah from using the site as a gathering place.

“We do not want criminal gangs to settle in our community. In their wake, both crime and drugs often follow. It creates great insecurity, and we cannot tolerate that,” says Mayor Jesper Frost Rasmussen.

To evict the MC club, the city has used the new Gathering Places Act from 2017 to prohibit the gang from using Brolæggervej 12 as a gathering place. Initially, the ban will apply for three months.

Back in August last year, ScandAsia reported about the death of one of the clubs’ chapter leaders in Malmö.

Source: politi.dk