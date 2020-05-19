Scandinavians join ‘Cupboard of Sharing’ movements in Thailand

Swedes are participating and sharing to the ones in need, in the “Cupboard of Sharing” – ตู้ปันสุข’s movement in various parts of Thailand.

The initiative of “Cupboard of sharing” started from a simple idea: “Give what you can, take what you need.” This movement started within a few days days ago when people started sharing this idea on social media. Then this positive movement spread around the country with 618 cupboard established so far.

The Swedes community pantries are now at:

Bangkok: Dinner from the sky.

Phuket: Pim’s helping people’s group.

Chiangmai: Moonsoon tea.