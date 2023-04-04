Finland will formally join NATO on April 4

Finland will officially become the 31st member of NATO Tuesday, April 4, the Finnish president’s office said on Monday.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will attend the accession ceremony at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, according to the press release.

“We have seen the fastest ratification process in NATO’s modern history, said NATO’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg about the process.

Along with Sweden, Finland handed in its official application on May 18, 2022. Sweden’s application has yet to be ratified by Turkey and Hungary.

“I look forward to also welcoming Sweden as a full member of the NATO family as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg added, calling it a “top priority.”

Source: ecns.cn