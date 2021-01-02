Suspected kidnapper of Norwegian national in 2015 arrested in Manila on Christmas Eve

The key suspect in the 2015 kidnapping of Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad, Canadian John Ridsdel and Robert Hall and Hall’s Fillipina girlfriend Marines Flor was arrested in Manila, Philippines on Christmas Eve according to The Philippine National Police (PNP).

Kjartan Sekkingstad is manager of Holiday Ocean View resort in Samal Island where the four hostages were kidnapped in a raid five years ago. Local militant and terror faction Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) later owned up to the abductions.

After the kidnapping, the hostages were transferred from Samal Island to Sulu from Samal and while in the process of negotiation of the hefty ransom demanded by the kidnappers, the two Canadians were beheaded. Norwegian Kjartan Sekkingstad and Filipina Marines Flor were spared and later released by the kidnappers in 2016.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported the arrest of suspect Jehan Aklul alias Khalid Akhalul/Abu Khalid as he was captured at a rental unit in San Miguel, Manila.

A joint police-military intelligence team conducted the operation that led to Aklul’s arrest and reported that Aklul is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the regional trial court (RTC), for the crime of kidnapping with homicide in criminal case No. CrC 113-2016.

Source: Manila Bullitin