Sweden granted new scholarship to female students in Phnom Penh

The Swedish embassy in Phnom Penh congratulates eight Cambodian female students who have been granted scholarships.

The eight students have been granted scholarships to study the English Language Based Bachelor of Law Program (ELBBL) at the Royal University of Law and Economics (RULE) in Phnom Penh.

The scholarships are funded by Sweden through the Raoul Wallenberg Institute (RWI).

Since 2013, RWI has provided 77 scholarships to female students from disadvantaged backgrounds. By supporting women with scholarships, Sweden contributes to the increase in the number of female lawyers in Cambodia which is in line with Sweden’s feminist foreign and development policy.