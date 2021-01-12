Malaysian Danish Business Council continues to keep in touch with members online

The Malaysian Danish Business Council updated on recent activities to keep in touch with members via online connection during the pandemic, as follow.

On 5 January 2021 our Executive Director Trine Tveen Nielsen met with our corporate member Carl Ronnow Sdn Bhd and had a good talk with Anders Møller, Managing Director about ups and downs, challenges and achievements.Carl Ronnow is a Sabah based Global Timber Exporter which has -for more than three decades- been specialising in supplying Meranti and other Malaysian Hardwoods to the Middle East, South Africa, Asia and Europe.

Trine about the meeting:

“It was truly inspiring to meet Anders, who led me on a time travel starting with the establishment of Carl Ronnow in 1989, followed by expansion into new markets in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It is fascinating to gain insight into how the company, which maintains the old-fashioned Danish timber trade values today more than 30 years later, and now is holding a position as one of the largest exporters of verified & PEFC International certified timber products from Malaysia. By the way, did you know that the beautiful wooden floor in Copenhagen Airports A/S comes from Sabah?”



Another great member dialogue today! on 6 January 2021 Trine Tveen Nielsen, E.D. met with Ms. Pearl Lai, Corporate Affairs Director for Carlsberg Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a branch of Carlsberg Group and a generous sponsor of MDBC.

According to Trine, it was a lively and motivating conversation with a focus on Danish values and how important community and network are for companies – especially during challenging times.

Pearl said “I’ve been working for Carlsberg for more than 15 years, and I am proud to say that in this organisation there is no prejudice and no bias!”

“–and we strongly believe that companies can learn a lot from each other by knowledge sharing, which is why it is important to us being a member of Malaysian Danish Business Council. And we want to be even more active in the community going forward.”