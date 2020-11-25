Sweden is the world’s ‘Goodest’ country



For a second time, Sweden ranks in top position in the fifth edition of the Good Country Index, released on Thursday 19 November 2020.

The Good Country Index is the first and only study that measures how much each country on earth contributes to the rest of humanity and to the planet, outside its own borders. It ranks 149 countries, showing whether each one is a net creditor to humanity, or not, or somewhere in between. The Good Country Index highlights the importance of collaborating across borders to find common solutions to global challenges.

Relative to the size of its economy, Sweden contributes more to the world outside its borders than any other country. This is the second time that Sweden has taken the top position. It is the only country to have done so more than once.

The Nordics are doing well in this context. Denmark is ranked number two. Finland is in sixth place, followed by Norway in 10th place. Iceland ranks 34th.Sweden ranks highly in the areas of climate, health, freedom of press and gender equality.

The Good Country Index is the result of more than eight years of research, combining 35 separate indicators from the United Nations, the World Bank, the Basel Convention, the Global Footprint Network and numerous other international NGOs and institutions.