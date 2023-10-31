Business in Asia / Sustainability / Sweden / Vietnam

Swedfund visited Hanoi

Photo: Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi.

Last week, the Swedish Development Finance Institution Swedfund visited Hanoi to look for ways to optimize collaboration with Vietnamese counterparts, focusing on green transition.

A highlight from the visit was the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signing ceremony between Swedfund and Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation on a study in Vietnam.

Besides that, Swedfund had meetings with both Electricity Regulation Authority of Vietnam, the Department of Minerals, the National Power Transmission Corporation, the European Delegation, and Hitachi Energy. They were described as ‘fruitful meetings’ by the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, who wrote about the visit on its Facebook page.

“We believe this visit contributes to not only trade but also diplomatic ties between the two countries, while the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations is approaching next year,” the Embassy concluded.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi

