New intern arrives in Swedish Embassy in Vietnam

Ellen Nilsson.

The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, Vietnam, recently welcomed a new intern from Helsingborg, Sweden.

Her name is Ellen Nilsson and she has studied Human Resources Management and Legal Science at Linnaeus University in Växjö.

“During my internship, I will develop knowledge about the administrative process at the embassy and learn more about and contribute to the promotion of Swedish-Vietnamese bilateral relations,” writes Ellen on the embassy’s Facebook page.

She also shouted out to anyone interested to apply for the internship to take the opportunity despite their various educational backgrounds as she believed it will benefit them and herself both personally and professionally.

