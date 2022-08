Ambassador Annika Thunborg of Sweden attended a meeting with Mr. Arsenio Balisacan, the Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) of the Philippines on 11 August 2022.

Both sides discussed areas of potential partnership and cooperation between the public and private sectors, shared the Embassy of Sweden in Manila on the Facebook page.

During the meeting, Trade Commissioner-Designate Kristina Elinder Liljas also attended together with other members of Team Sweden.