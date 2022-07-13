Swedish Ambassador to Singapore gives presentation at Anglo-Chinese School

The third edition ‘EU at Your School’ has rolled out in Singapore and last week Swedish Ambassador, Kent Härstedt visited the independent Anglo-Chinese School in Singapore, according to the Facebook page of The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore.

At the school, the Ambassador did a presentation to the students about Sweden and the European Union (EU). The students learnt important facts about Sweden’s history, governance, and its focus on sustainability and digitization. They also got t o hear about the EU’s origins and benefits to member nations.

The session ended with a lively dialogue with the students.

The key questions that are brought with the representatives to schools are: What is the EU and how does it affect you? What is the EU doing to fight climate change and promote green growth? How is the EU promoting digitalisation and cultural exchange?

According to the website Engage EU, “ambassadors and diplomats from the EU Delegation to Singapore (EUD) and EU Member States (EUMS) are visiting schools to give talks on topics including the role of the EU in post-pandemic recovery, addressing climate change, environmental sustainability and digitalisation.

Organised by the EUD in partnership with EUMS and Singapore’s Ministry of Education (MOE), the school tours were officially launched on 25 March at Queensway Secondary School. During the opening session, H.E. Iwona Piórko, EU Ambassador to Singapore, interacted with students at Queensway Secondary School, learning more about their environmental sustainability initiatives and their work with the National Junior College on sustainable food production.

This roadshow, set to welcome the largest number of student participants ever, hopes to raise students’ global awareness and cultural appreciation so that they may be green, open-minded, harmony-promoting leaders of the future.”

Find out more at #EUatYourSchool on Twitter and Facebook.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Singapore