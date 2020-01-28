Swedish Ambassador visited Vietnam’s national children hospital

The Swedish Ambassador Ann Måwe visited Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, formerly known as the Olof Palme hospital or the Swedish hospital on 20th January 2020.

Accompanied by veterans in Swedish – Vietnamese medical exchange Dr Mattias Larsson and Dr Nguyen Thi Kim Chuc, as well as a group of Swedish medical students from Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm attending a course in Global Heath in Vietnam.

After being cordially received by the director of the hospital, prof. Le Thanh Hai and his staff, the visitors were briefed about the history of the hospital and the scope of its operations. The Swedish ambassador expressed that their visit was inspiring to see how this hospital which was built by Sweden in the 70’s and 80’s and supported by Sweden until the end of the 90s, is one of the largest and most advanced children’s hospital in Vietnam today and taking referrals from the whole northern part of Vietnam.

The ambassador also visited the neonatal ward and expressed that she was impressed with their operation with hardworking staff working around the clock.