World’s largest IKEA on track to open in the Philippines later this year

According to an IKEA official, the construction of the Swedish furniture-makers outlet in the Philippines is going according to plan despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IKEA outlet in the Philippines is set to become the world’s largest IKEA store and is scheduled to open in the third or fourth quarter of this year. IKEA PH’s e-commerce site is set to be launching ahead of the physical branch’s opening and according to Georg Platzer, IKEA’s Southeast Asia development manager, the plans are progressing and the situation is very fluid. Georg Platzer adds, “We meet every day to discuss the pandemic, new developments and we’ll never know now. For now, we cannot communicate an official date but it’s Q3 or Q4 2021 to start our operations.”

Previously IKEA said the outlet would hire close to 500 workers for the branch and also engaged Philippine firm Rags2Riches for its custom-made textile products.

IKEA Philippines will be located at the Mall of Asia Complex and measure 65,000 square-meters equal to 150 basketball courts. Two of IKEA Philippines’ 5 floors will be for brick and mortar retail and the rest will be allocated for a warehouse and a call center that will handle the e-commerce side of the business, Georg Platzer said.

Read the full article here