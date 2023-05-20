Business in Asia / Entrepreneurship / Philippines / Sweden

Swedish companies interested in investing in Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
H.E. Johan Forssell, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade, meets the media at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in Makati City on Friday, May 19, 2023. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA via The Manila Times.

Swedish Foreign Trade Minister Johan Forssell recently shared that many Swedish companies are interested in investing in expanding their businesses in the Philippines.

“At present, there are about 40 Swedish companies who have been doing business in the Philippines and more companies back in Sweden have signified their interest to invest and do business in the Philippines,” he said during a briefing at the Makati residence of Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg.

Forssell arrived in the Philippines along with a Swedish delegation on Thursday. He already met with officials from the Energy, Trade and Finance department and discussed sustainable solutions in energy and transportation, reported The Manila Times.

Moreover, Forssell is scheduled to meet with officials of the Foreign Affairs and Defense department today.

Source: https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/05/20/business/top-business/minister-swedish-firms-eyeing-ph-investments/1892274

