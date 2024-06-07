Danish Ambassador meets President-Elect of Indonesia

The Ambassador of Denmark to Indonesia Sten Frimodt Nielsen met the President-Elect and current Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto on 4 Jun in his office in Jakarta.

Sten Frimodt Nielsen handed over a letter of congratulations to Subianto from the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He also highlighted the areas of shared interest between Indonesia and Denmark.

Together, they discussed the priorities of the next administration and Nielsen underlined, that Denmark is ready to engage with the next administration to further strengthen the partnership.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia