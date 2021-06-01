Swedish Embassy in Hanoi introduces new chef

On 27 May 2021, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi published the following statement by Luong Nhung, the newest member of its team:

Hello friends! My name is Luong Nhung.

I have a bachelor of economics with major in commercial accounting.

But the passion and love of cooking have brought me to where I am – a professional chef.

Previously, I have worked with a few foreign missions in Hanoi such as Egypt, the US, Canada, the European Delegation and some restaurants specializing in western food.

I am so proud to be employed and working at the Swedish Residence for over a year by now.

During the past several months, I have learned to cook quite many delicious and typical dishes of Sweden. And especially, I have learned how to protect the surrounding environment from daily tasks and activities in my kitchen.

I wish to make a small contribution to share and spread the green lifestyle that I have learned from the Swedish people.

Looking forward to interact more with you when the Embassy launches cooking shows in the coming months!