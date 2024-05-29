General news / Indonesia / Norway

Indonesia appreciate the new recognition of Palestine

- by Lærke Kobberup

Earlier this week Norway, Ireland and Spain announced that they now officially recognize Palestine as an independent state. This  has officially been done in the efforts of trying to end the current conflict between Israel and Palestine. Now the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Indonesia conveys gratitude.

“The recognition is important for the implementation of a two-state solution,” states the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

She had on the 26 May 2024 the opportunity to pass on her appreciation to the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares,  as they were both in Brussels. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was there to discuss the Palestinan issue at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

The Next day, 27 May 2024, she also met t Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and could express her gratitude to them as well:

“Appreciating Norway’s decision to recognize the Palestinian state, which is very important to support the Palestinian struggle and statehood,” she said in a post on X.

Source: Antara

