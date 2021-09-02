Swedish owned restaurant in Singapore receives triple Michelin stars

The Swedish star chef Björn Frantzén’s Zén restaurant in Singapore has received a triple Michelin star rating in its only third year. Bjorn – who is known for his successful Frantzén restaurant in Sweden – is very satisfied and relieved receiving the news.

“It was a good Wednesday! It feels fantastic. This has been our goal since we opened a sister restaurant for Frantzén on the other side of the world,” Björn says.

The original Frantzén restaurant in Stockholm was the first in Sweden two receive three Michelin stars.

Bjorn Frantzén has consistently expanded his restaurant empire. He now owns three restaurants in Stockholm and has furthermore opened restaurants in Hong Kong and Singapore.

According to Björn Frantzén the success of his restaurants are based on listening to the customers and in this exercise Bjorn has learned that the Michelin experience that people are looking for has changed. “Luxury has changed. Fine dining doesn’t have to be stiff and boring anymore,” Björn says.

The star chef is no longer nervous for the Michelin star ceremonies just expectational. “Obviously when they start presenting the two starred restaurants and Zén isn’t mentioned your pulse start beating and you start speculating “what’s going on”. But then it got the three stars. It is a super nice occasion you get to experience,” Björn says.

Now Björn is hoping that his Frantzén restaurant in Sweden also keeps its three Michelin start rating. He will find out on the 13. September, when the Michelin stars for the Nordic countries are awarded.