Norway gives medical protection supplies to frontliners in Puerto Princesa City

On 6 August 2020, The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Philippines visited Puerto Princesa’s City Mayor office to show supports to medical staffs by donating medical supply to front liner staffs.

The Pueto Princesa City published a thank you note to Norway, the statement said:

Health workers in Puerto Princesa City are now better equipped to handle and minimize COVID-19 cases, thanks to new medical supplies and equipment from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Philippines.

Through our partnership with the Norwegian Embassy, Roots of Health facilitated and delivered the following supplies to the City’s Mayor Office today.

The embassy donates:

-320 sets of personal protective equipment, including goggles, N95 masks, head cover, hazmat suits, shoe Covers, medical Gowns, face shields and surgical gloves

-10 non-contact thermometers

-160 alcohol hand rubs

-56 pulse oximeters

On behalf of the people of Puerto Princesa City, THANK YOU, NORWAY!