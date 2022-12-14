Finland / General news / Thailand

Thai investigation team finds evidence on illegal berry picking in Finland

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) team conducted a search operation at a Bangkok-based company and found evidence that related to the case of illegal berry picking in Finland on 13 December 2022.

They discovered stacks of documents of Thai laborers’ information and a tool for falsely weighing berries, which will be sent over to the Finnish authorities later.

The searching was a collaboration between Thailand and Finland after an organization named “Riku” reported that the act of this specific berry picking was reported to be a kind of human trafficking of Thai citizens.

Previously, the suspecting company’s owners were already arrested by the Finnish authorities, reported MGR Online.

