Thai investigation team finds evidence on illegal berry picking in Finland

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) team conducted a search operation at a Bangkok-based company and found evidence that related to the case of illegal berry picking in Finland on 13 December 2022.

They discovered stacks of documents of Thai laborers’ information and a tool for falsely weighing berries, which will be sent over to the Finnish authorities later.

The searching was a collaboration between Thailand and Finland after an organization named “Riku” reported that the act of this specific berry picking was reported to be a kind of human trafficking of Thai citizens.

Previously, the suspecting company’s owners were already arrested by the Finnish authorities, reported MGR Online.

Source: https://mgronline.com/crime/detail/9650000118293