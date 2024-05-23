Taiwan contributes to Norwegian seed vault

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan announced yesterday, 22 May 2024, that Taiwan would contribute with 17 millet species samples to the so-called “Doomsday Vault” in Svalbard, Norway.

The millet seeds are, according to Taipei Times, the first series of crop seed to be sent to the vault. Having the seeds in the vault in Norway would serve as a backup for the domestic seed bank in Taiwan, states the Ministry.

A Taiwanese delegation will travel to Svalbard Global Seed Vault to deliver the samples. It is expected that the seeds will arrive in Svalbard by next Wednesday.

Source: Taipei Times