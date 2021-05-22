Thailand and Sweden celebrate 153 years of diplomatic relations and the day was marked by The Royal Thai Embassy in Stockholm with the following tribute:

Today (18 May 1868) 153 years ago, Thailand and Sweden established our diplomatic relations.

The longstanding relations have been fundamentally strong from the close ties between the royal families to people-to-people connections.

Today over 10,000 Swedes live in Thailand and around 60,000 Thais in Sweden. Thai food restaurants and stalls can be found everywhere in Sweden.

Swedish people often travel to Thailand and cherish Thai goodwill and friendship. Thais admire Sweden as a good model for sustainable development, environment protection, equality, and state welfare.

As friends, we share and learn from one another, accept differences and respect each other. Our friendship will continue to grow in the years to come.