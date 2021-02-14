Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok offers “Women’s empowerment photo challenge”

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok has in cooperation with the Royal Thai Embassy in Stockholm, launched a “Women’s empowerment photo challenge” to raise awareness of gender equality and emphasize the importance of strengthening the rights, representation, and resources of all women and girls.

The Embassy of Sweden announced the photo challenge on 10 February with the following statement:

“Join our ”Women’s Empowerment Photo Challenge”

Send us your best photos illustrating women’s empowerment.

Get the chance to win a fika (for two) with our Ambassador and great prizes from IKEA, Husqvarna Thailand – Spica Co., Ltd., and Fitness24Seven!”

The photo challenge runs from 12 February to 28 February and the winner is announced 8 March which is International Women’s Day (IWD). IWD is celebrated globally and photo challenge is inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5, ‘Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls’ and the Swedish Feminist Foreign Policy.

