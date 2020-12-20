Ambassador Thorgaard and team visited Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development

Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard together with Lene Moelsted Jensen, Minister Counsellor, and Khun Chatri Moonstan, Senior Trade Advisor, had on 10 December 2020 a meeting with Director of the Department of Livestock Development, Dr. Wacharapon and his team for a discussion on various topics. Department of Livestock Development is a department under Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The Danish embassy is looking forward to strengthen the relationship with DLD and foster even closer cooperation within the areas of agriculture, dairy and food.

And on 8 December 2020 Ambassador Jon Thorgaard together with Lene Moelsted Jensen, Minister Counsellor and Khun Chatri Moonstan, Senior Trade Advisor, welcomed representatives of CP All and Panyapiwat Institute of Management for a meeting at the Danish Residence. The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok stated that it was a pleasure to welcome the team with great discussions on future collaborations.