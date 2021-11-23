The first One2Feed robot was demonstrated in Taiwan 

Last week, the Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei co-hosted an Openhouse event at Meigui Dairy Breeding Farm to demonstrate the first One2Feed feeding/mixing robot in Taiwan

One2Feed is a Danish designed and manufactured feeding system that helps dairy farmers at a global level, saving labor, optimizing service, and adding to the profitability.

According to the Trade Council, more than 200 guests attended the event to see the operations of the robot.

“Automation and robots are of great help to reduce labor needs in farms and one of the key solutions to improve productivity and address climate challenges. Meigui Dairy Breeding Farm is a top-performing dairy farm, with the highest milk production yield in Taiwan,” the Trade Council said.