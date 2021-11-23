Learn more about the legal aspects of hiring and firing in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce invites you to their upcoming event covering the legal aspects of hiring and firing in China on 26 November.

More about the event, DCCC writes:

Noam David Stern, Founder of China-direct.biz, will highlight some of the key legal areas when it comes to firing and hiring in China according to the current labor laws and regulations. This will be followed by an open discussion for sharing experiences and best practices.

Event Details

Date: 26th November, Friday, 8-10 am

Location: The Langham Hotel, 99 Madang Road, Xintiandi

Speaker: Noam David Stern, founder of CHINA-DIRECT.BIZ

Ticket: Free for members, incl. breakfast & beverages

Find more information and sign up here