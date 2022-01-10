The joint application to Finnish higher education for autumn 2022 study start is now open until 19 January 2022 at Studyinfo.fi.

There are lots of English-taught degree options both on Bachelor’s and Master’s level to choose from. The universities and UAS’s (universities of applied sciences) in Finland have scholarship options on offer for gifted non-EU students.

You usually apply for a scholarship from the university or UAS at the same time as you apply for admission.

First, be sure to read Study in Finland’s starter’s advice for prospective students: Your Five Steps to Finland. That will explain the process in a nutshell.

Find your desired degree program at the national Studyinfo.fi database. You can find information on the eligibility criteria, scholarship options, and other details in the Studyinfo database degree program descriptions.

In the joint application, you can apply to up to six (6) programs with one application form. You can be offered several study places and choose which place you wish to confirm.

Read more about how to apply in a joint application here