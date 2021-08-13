The Norwegian School in Singapore offers digital classes for children aged 4 to 14

The Norwegian School in Singapore (Norskeskolen) offers for the autumn semester of 2021 digital classes for children aged 4 – 14 years. Classes are run by a Norwegian-speaking mentor/teacher and focus on letting Norwegian children living abroad develop their Norwegian language skills by actively participating in conversations and activities with other children and a mentor – in a fun and inspiring way.

Norskskolen has offered complimentary teaching in Norwegian in collaboration with committed teachers for several years. Since the school was established in 1983, thousands of children have developed their language skills in a fun and inspiring way.

Advice on learning apps and opportunities for arranging social gatherings outside the classes will be given.

