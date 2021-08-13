Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto receive Friendship insignia during ceremony in Hanoi

On 10 August, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga honored outgoing Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia during a ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Vietnam Plus writes that according to VUFO’s Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, Vietnam and Finland’s friendship has over the past nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations, flourished in several fields including trade, economy, education, high technology, innovation, startup, clear water, and people to people exchange.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said that Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto has made significant contributions to the diplomatic relations between the two nations during his term in Vietnam

He has helped foster mutual understanding between the Communist Party of Vietnam and political parties in Finland, as well as collaboration between the countries’ localities and the implementation of community projects, notably the Vietnam-Finland International School and the Talent Boost program which offers chances for Vietnamese youths to travel and work in the European nation, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said.

Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto said that Finland and Vietnam have paid due attention to international cooperation activities along with people-to-people exchange between the two countries and he pledged to exert efforts in promoting the countries’ friendship, thereby further consolidating the bilateral relations in the coming time.