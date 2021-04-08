The TSCC is looking for a Thai Events and Marketing Officer

The Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce says they are open to applications for an Event and Marketing officer. The statement read:

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) was established in 1989 and is one of the most active and dynamic foreign chambers in Thailand. The TSCC has for over 30 years been representing the interests of Swedish companies operating in Thailand and Thai companies with relations to Sweden. Through our advocacy work, we help improve the ease of doing business in Thailand. On the daily basis, we promote and connect businesses and build partnerships. The Chamber provides a platform for knowledge-sharing and business referrals for members through networking events, business seminars and conferences and fairs/exhibitions.

Role and Responsibilities

The TSCC is offering a multi-faceted role for an enthusiastic Events and Marketing Officer to join our entrepreneurial team. The TSCC seeks an outgoing individual with a keen interest in working in an international, multicultural and multilingual environment. This permanent full-time position is well suited to a creative person with can-do mind set who is looking to advance her/his career in marketing and events organisation and gain hands-on experience in a dynamic setting.

The Events and Marketing Officer will actively support the Chamber in its efforts to promote Swedish businesses and organisations in Thailand. Taking the ownership of the Chamber’s various communications channels, you will work closely with all areas of marketing, designing and producing campaigns and helping the team achieve agreed targets. You will also with the guidance from the Executive Director take the lead in planning and organising events, meetings and projects with various stakeholders, including business networking, seminars, fairs/exhibitions, and social events.

Key duties

Write, design and produce fresh and exciting content for various marketing materials including flyers, event invitations, e-newsletters, and business news snapshots.

• Planning and executing the Chamber’s day-to-day online media schedule, ensuring posts are SEO-focused;

• Generating content for the Chamber’s online platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube;

• Managing and updating the TSCC website;

• Managing the Chamber’s events management platform GlueUp;

• Assisting the team in preparing meetings and taking minutes;

• Planning and organising TSCC events and assisting the team in sponsorship raising, and

• Liaising with external agencies and representing the Chamber at various meetings, seminars and events with business leaders, local authorities and decision makers, business associations and trade organisations.

Requirements

Essential

• Thai national;

• Minimum a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Management, Communications, or related fields;

• Fluency in English and Thai;

• 2-3 years marketing and event management experience in a similar role;

• Excellent project management and communication skills;

• Strong interpersonal skills;

• Proficient in all Microsoft programmes;

• Proficient in WordPress and social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube;

• Creative with an eye for details, and

• Ability to work both independently and as a part of the team.

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Desirable

• Experience in graphic design;

• Knowledge of Sweden and Swedish companies, and

• Swedish language skills would be an advantage but not essential.

Salary: 25,000 THB – 28,000 THB per month depending on experience.

Start date: May 2021

How to Apply

We are reviewing applications on an on-going basis until a suitable candidate has been identified so please submit your applications as soon as possible.

Applications should be written in English and consist of short CV and cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience.

Applications should be submitted via email.