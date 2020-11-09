Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to a dinner with the new Ambassador-Designate Dinner on 26 Nov

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and others to a ‘TSCC Members Dinner’ to welcome the new Ambassador-Designate Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl and spouse.
It is a great opportunity to meet the new Ambassador-Designate of Sweden to Thailand, H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl and spouse and learn more about his mission here in the region. It is also a great opportunity to meet TSCC members, partners and friends to network and strengthen your connection in the Thai-Swedish business community.
Everyone is welcome to this very special event – hjärtligt välkommna!
Event details:
Date: Thursday, 26 November 2020
Time: 6:30-9:30 PM (Registration starts at 6:00)
Venue: Oriental Residence Bangkok
*Price:TSCC member 1,200THB
SSS member 1,200THB
Non-member 1,600THB
* Price includes 3-course Western dinner and free-flow wine.
Pre-payment by bank transfer.
There are opportunities to sponsor tables!
One VIP Head Table, extra large 10 seats table, 8 FOC seats @30,000 THB
VIP tables for 8 FOC seats with sponsor inviting guest to sit at the table and company name on the table @15,000 THB
VIP tables, half a table, 4 FOC seats with sponsor inviting guest to sit at the table and company name on the table @10,000 THB
Please contact Pojanath at director@swecham.com for more details!
***Please register to join the event. No walk-ins allow.***
Register here
Thank You Our Sponsors
Table Sponsor: Hvsqvarna
Drinks Sponsors: EQHO, The CABINET Interior Design Co,Ltd
TSCC PARTNERS
Platinum Partner: Aritco Home Lifts
Premium Plus Partner: Hvsqvarna, SAAB, SECURITAS,
Premium Partner: Penn Investment