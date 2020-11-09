Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to a dinner with the new Ambassador-Designate Dinner on 26 Nov

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and others to a ‘TSCC Members Dinner’ to welcome the new Ambassador-Designate Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl and spouse.

It is a great opportunity to meet the new Ambassador-Designate of Sweden to Thailand, H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl and spouse and learn more about his mission here in the region. It is also a great opportunity to meet TSCC members, partners and friends to network and strengthen your connection in the Thai-Swedish business community.

Everyone is welcome to this very special event – hjärtligt välkommna!

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 26 November 2020

Time: 6:30-9:30 PM (Registration starts at 6:00)

Venue: Oriental Residence Bangkok

*Price:TSCC member 1,200THB

SSS member 1,200THB

Non-member 1,600THB

* Price includes 3-course Western dinner and free-flow wine.

Pre-payment by bank transfer.

There are opportunities to sponsor tables!

One VIP Head Table, extra large 10 seats table, 8 FOC seats @30,000 THB

VIP tables for 8 FOC seats with sponsor inviting guest to sit at the table and company name on the table @15,000 THB

VIP tables, half a table, 4 FOC seats with sponsor inviting guest to sit at the table and company name on the table @10,000 THB

Please contact Pojanath at director@swecham.com for more details!

***Please register to join the event. No walk-ins allow.***

Register here

Thank You Our Sponsors

Table Sponsor: Hvsqvarna

Drinks Sponsors: EQHO, The CABINET Interior Design Co,Ltd

TSCC PARTNERS

Platinum Partner: Aritco Home Lifts

Premium Plus Partner: Hvsqvarna, SAAB, SECURITAS,

Premium Partner: Penn Investment