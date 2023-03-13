General news / Thailand

Tiger numbers rise in Kanchanaburi Thailand

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of the tigers spotted in Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary via the Phuket News.

The number of tigers rose in Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi, Thailand after the release of bantengs in recent years, reported the Bangkok Post.

Six Indochinese tigers were spotted in the forest for the first time in thirty years through trap cameras.

According to the Phuket News, Seree Makboon, chief of Khao Namphu Nature and Wildlife Education Center said that the presence of the tigers indicates the forest ecosystem.

The three tigers were already identified as coming from Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Tak province and the other three were a mother and her two cubs, he added.

Source: https://www.thephuketnews.com/tiger-numbers-increase-after-bantengs-released-87458.php

