Bangchak acquires Esso gas station in Thailand

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited sent a letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on 12 January 2023 that it is to acquire all shares of Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited from ExxonMobil Asia Holdings, reported Brand Inside.

The company explained that the purchase is in accordance with Bangchak’s strategy to strengthen its business.

According to Reuters, ExxonMobil and Bangchak successfully came to their agreement on 11 January 2023.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.

