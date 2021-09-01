SwedCham Hong Kong welcomes two new Swedish interns 

The team at the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has grown and in a recent update, the Chamber welcomes its two new Swedish interns Johanna Baeck and Joseph Fridner, who will both stay with SwedCham HK during the coming year.

SwedCham writes that with the extra resources at the office, they will now be able to initiate new projects and work even more to increase membership value.

Joseph Fridner’s major passion in life is Social innovation, “I truly believe that a lot of the challenges we see in the world can be solved through impact entrepreneurship. Therefore it is such an honor to be able to work at the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong that truly has sustainability at its core,” Joseph Fridner says.

According to Joseph Fridner, the Chamber has a great ambition to innovate what it is to be a chamber of commerce by finding new creative ways to create membership value and he is really looking forward to working a lot outside the box and contributing to this vision.

Johanna Baek is a recent graduate from Stockholm School of Economics and the most recent Carl Silfven Scholar. “Previous to moving to Hong Kong, I combined my studies at SSE with working at the disruptive fintech start-up SAVR and held several engagements in the student association,” Johanna Baek says.

Johanna Baek is mostly looking forward to getting to know the members of SwedCham and via them learn about the business climate in Hong Kong. “Besides this, I’m also excited about the Chamber’s current growth path and different activities, which I look forward to soon taking part in,” Johanna Baek adds.