Upcoming FinnCham Shanghai Labor Market and Salary Report webinar

FinnCham Shanghai joins the German Chamber of Commerce for a webinar that discusses the current developments in China’s job market, and at the same time provides a forecast for 2023.
The presentation will focus on the following aspects:
- General labor market environment and expected development
- Shanghai specific wage developments
- HR challenges
AGENDA
- 14:50 – 15:00 Dial-in
- 15:00 – 15:10 Opening remarks
- 15:10 – 16:00 Presentation of the Labor Market and Salary Report 2022 | 2023 by Juanjo Cardona
- 16:00 – 16:30 Q&A session & closing remarks
REGISTRATIONS
Please register directly on German Chamber’s event page HERE. A participation link will be sent to registered attendees one day prior the event.