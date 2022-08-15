China / Community news / Denmark / Finland / Hong Kong / Norway / Taiwan

Upcoming FinnCham Shanghai Labor Market and Salary Report webinar

FinnCham Shanghai joins the German Chamber of Commerce for a webinar that discusses the current developments in China’s job market, and at the same time provides a forecast for 2023.

The presentation will focus on the following aspects:

  • General labor market environment and expected development
  • Shanghai specific wage developments
  • HR challenges

AGENDA

  • 14:50 – 15:00 Dial-in
  • 15:00 – 15:10 Opening remarks
  • 15:10 – 16:00 Presentation of the Labor Market and Salary Report 2022 | 2023 by Juanjo Cardona
  • 16:00 – 16:30 Q&A session & closing remarks

REGISTRATIONS

Please register directly on German Chamber’s event page HERE​. A participation link will be sent to registered attendees one day prior the event.

